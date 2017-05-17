The 15 best Google Daydream apps and games

Google's Daydream View headset is light, comfy, and stylish - like a well-made pair of cosy winter slippers, if you like.
Strap your slippers to your face though, and not much will happen - well, other than you banging your toe on the coffee table and cursing yourself for doing something so silly.
Place Google's swanky Pixel-powered headset on your noggin though, and you'll be greeted with a world of virtual possibilities. If you've got the Pixel or Pixel XL – or one of the various other compatible phones – then you really ought to pick up the Daydream View headset and see what the VR buzz is all about.
At the moment, the content library isn't exactly bustling, but it's coming along – and there's some great stuff available already. Here's a look at our 15 favourite Daydream apps and games right now, along with the Play Store links to get them on to your phone and into your face.
Additional words by Esat Dedezade
Virtual Virtual Reality (£4.19)
Yes, you read that right – Virtual Virtual Reality offers double the virtual and also double the fun. Seriously, it's arguably the most impressive and engrossing Daydream experience to date, with a definite Portal vibe to the humour.
In Virtual Virtual Reality, you play a human in servitude to futuristic robots, who use you to provide "artisanal human companionship" to A.I. entities via VR headsets.
However, things quickly go awry, and it's clear that there very weird and unsettling things happening behind the scenes. It's pretty wacky, wonderful stuff, and a must-play for Daydream enthusiasts.
Fantastic Beasts (£free)
You might not know the difference between a hippogriff and thestral, but that doesn't mean you won't appreciate waving around a magic wand and getting up close and personal with three gigantic (and often intimidating) magical beasts.
Set in Harry Potter's wondrous universe, Fantastic Beasts sees you tend to three mystical creatures while their owner Newt Scamander is away. His voice is there to guide you, mind, and with a few flicks of your wand, you'll be making potions and throwing grubs to gigantic multi-winged eagles in no time.
The gameplay is very basic, and you'll churn through everything there is to see before 20 minutes is up, but the visuals are superb, and kids and Potter fans alike will love it.
Wonderglade (£free)
Wonderglade is definitely aimed at little ones, but that doesn't mean you can't barge them out of the way for a minigame binge yourself. It's okay, you're bigger than them, and their reach is too small. You can do whatever you like.
Games range from minigolf, a marble maze, putting out fires with a hose, and wacking diamonds out of the air with a stick. Admittedly those are probably not the official names, but you get the picture.
Fun cartoon visuals, and different uses of the Daydream View controller make this a fun showcase for what Google's headset is capable of. Think Wii Sports, and you're on the right track.
Netflix VR (£free)
When it comes to watching TV, the bigger the screen the better, right? Well, you might not believe it, but the biggest screen in your flat might be inside your Daydream headset. And the virtual home you watch it in might even be swankier than your own.
Just fire up the Netflix VR app – the very same one as on Gear VR – and you'll be whisked into a posh pad with a massive-looking telly on the wall featuring your very own Netflix queue.
Anything you can watch on your regular TV you can also watch in VR, and while it might seem silly to watch on a virtual TV when you can just stream Netflix to your phone, the experience of being in VR makes the display seem appropriately huge. Plus, it gives you a nice, private viewing space, so you can watch your own faves while someone else streams on your real TV.
Mekorama VR (£3.79)
Take a dash of Monument Valley, add a cute little robot, season with VR magic, and you've got yourself this adorable little brain puzzler which sees you rotate levels and manipulate obstacles to lead a little mechanical fellow along a journey of exploration.
You can scan QR codes online for more levels too. Yes, they're still a thing. We just checked.
Hunters Gate (£4.99)
We spent more time marvelling at the beautifully crafted level design in Hunters Gate than playing the actual game itself, thanks to its third-person view which gives you the impression that you're towering over a gigantic Warhammer-like tabletop game.
Stare too long though, and enemies will swarm you from all directions. Controls are simple - aiming at an enemy automatically fires projectiles at it, while clicking in the touchpad (which is also used to move around) releases a more powerful area-damage attack.
It can be a little tricky navigating with the touchpad at times, but overall this is well worth a play for the innovative controls and visuals alone.
Untethered (£4.79)
Not every intriguing Daydream game has to be an action-packed thrill ride – in fact, the curious Untethered is quite the opposite. You take the role of a radio DJ on his first day of a new gig, and you'll actually use the microphone to read scripts and interact with callers as you settle into the routine.
Over time, Untethered starts weaving a few story threads, and you begin to piece together the mystery around this odd Oregon town in the States. It's another one-of-a-kind game from the makers of last year's captivating That Dragon, Cancer, although it has something of a Firewatch vibe to the look and feel. And new episodes will be available within, each promising fresh characters and locations.