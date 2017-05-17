The 15 best Google Daydream apps and games

Google's Daydream View headset is light, comfy, and stylish - like a well-made pair of cosy winter slippers, if you like.

Strap your slippers to your face though, and not much will happen - well, other than you banging your toe on the coffee table and cursing yourself for doing something so silly.

Place Google's swanky Pixel-powered headset on your noggin though, and you'll be greeted with a world of virtual possibilities. If you've got the Pixel or Pixel XL – or one of the various other compatible phones – then you really ought to pick up the Daydream View headset and see what the VR buzz is all about.

At the moment, the content library isn't exactly bustling, but it's coming along – and there's some great stuff available already. Here's a look at our 15 favourite Daydream apps and games right now, along with the Play Store links to get them on to your phone and into your face.

Additional words by Esat Dedezade