The 10 original Xbox games we want to play on Xbox One

Microsoft teased it back in 2015, but it always seemed like a long shot. But now it's really happening: we'll be able to play original Xbox games on Xbox One later this year.

Xbox 360 backwards compatibility came to Xbox One back in late 2015, and now there are 300+ games playable via disc or digital copies. We don't know how many classic Xbox games will be playable from the start, but we already know which games we want the most.

Microsoft's first console had a number of excellent originals and brilliant multiplatform games, and some are still plenty of fun after all these years. Here are the first 10 classic Xbox games we hope to pop into our Xbox One before the year's up.