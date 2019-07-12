The 10 best tennis games ever (plus an extra secret one)

If you’re reading this, Wimbledon’s almost over. Since Konta was defeated a few days ago, there are sadly no Brits left, but we're all watching eagerly as Serena Williams inches closer to her 24th Grand Slam.

Thanks to videogames, however, you can today take out your tennis-based frustrations on anything from a rectangular white racket through to an uncanny valley representation of a famous tennis superstar.

Having trawled through the entire history of tennis videogames, here are Stuff’s 10 superstars that would make any true tennis fan grunt with delight.