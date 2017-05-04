The 10 best Star Wars games of all time

Dozens upon dozens of Star Wars games have been released since the early '80s, and the flood has never really subsided over the years. Pretty much every year has seen another game or two appear to reignite our love of lightsabers.

That's not always a great thing. Licensed games have a reputation for being rubbish more often than not, and Star Wars is as guilty as any other franchise for putting out tosh here and there: Kinect Star Wars, anyone? How about Masters of Teras Kasi? It happens. In fact, it's happened quite a bit.

Thankfully, there's a flipside to that: the games that remind us why we love Star Wars so much. The games that let us feel as though we're a part of that vast, wonderful universe. And the games that fill us with the same kind of childhood wonder as the classic films themselves. There's a fair number of them, but we've argued about them all to come up with a list of the 10 very best.

So, in honour of Star Wars Day today - May the 4th be with you, etc. - here are our favourites.