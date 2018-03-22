The Mix 2 might not seem to be dripping with new tech if you focus on the core hardware, but it certainly makes an impression with its cameras. There are four of 'em: two on the back, and two on the front.

The dual rear cameras add 2x zoom without using a software cheat, and the front ones do the same. Doogee says the selfie array lets you take selfies and group selfies, but unless you’re after a passport photo-style face crop, the zoomed-out lens is the one to use.

It's a shame, then, that they are so frustrating to use. The hardware is clearly capable of some great results, and when you’re already focused there’s almost no shutter lag. This is important, as it makes shooting more fun. However, the software and optimisation doesn’t nearly bring the best out of the hardware.

Even in daylight shots have a haze of fine noise over them, a sure sign that limited processing is happening. There’s also nothing like the auto HDR optimisation you'll find on more costly phones.

Focusing is also pretty poor when your subject isn’t miles away. You can watch it “focus seek” right in the camera app, and sometimes it misses the mark completely. It’s as if Doogee just stuck the hardware in and hoped for the best.

This is one of the issues when you buy a super-aggressive Chinese phone like a Doogee: it may have the specs, but not all the finishing touches. That said, if you’re shooting in fair conditions the Mix2 can match its price rivals. Colours are natural enough, there’s plenty of detail.

There’s even a blur mode, letting you isolate subjects as if shooting with a DSLR. Don’t expect too much from this, though. It’s miles off what the latest Huawei and Apple takes on this, closer to a photoshop filter than something that relies on two cameras depth-mapping a scene.

And selfies? Other than the second camera having a way too zoomed-in view to be useful much of the time, selfies can actually look great. There is some shutter lag here, but you also get plenty of fine facial detail. And if it ends up too much, you can smudge out those fine lines with the beauty mode. Phew.