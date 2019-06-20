DJI Osmo Pocket

When you’re not filming event highlights, the Pocket can step in to make even the mundane look magical.

Dive into the menus and you’ll find the option to take 12MP photos, snap automatic panoramas, shoot in slow-motion and capture timelapse videos. The last of these features is particularly impressive, especially if you deploy the Motionlapse mode: set a start and end point for your clip by manually moving the gimbal and tapping on the screen, choose a shooting interval and the Pocket will capture a timelapse while gradually panning, for a properly cinematic effect.

Keen to try it out? The Wireless Module (part of the expansion kit) doubles up as a handy base while also allowing remote smartphone control.

And, on the topic of smartphones, the Osmo Pocket enters another realm when you connect it to your blower by means of the bundled Lightning or USB-C adapters. It's a slightly awkward solution that sees your mobile stuck out at a right angle on the little nubbin, but it's worth it: fire up the Mimo app and you’ll find all of the above shooting modes at your fingertips and, in many cases, both easier to control and with additional functionality. ActiveTrack, for example, takes on a different dimension on a phone screen, with the option to draw a square around an object you’d like to track.

The app is also where you’ll find Story Mode, which offers a raft of video templates with preset gimbal moves. It’s as easy as picking a theme, shooting each clip and waiting as the app stitches them together before firing out a nifty mini-vid, complete with zippy transitions. It’s not as customisable as many might like, but the results can be pretty impressive and would take a wee while to replicate manually with editing software.

That said, the Mimo app is not immune from glitches. It crashed on a couple of occasions, while a few of the pre-progammed story motions simply didn't translate to a physical action on the camera. Generally it's a case of simply restarting the app, but it's a frustrating niggle for what is otherwise strong partner software.