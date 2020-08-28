DJI has churned out some of the best steady-cam tech of the last decade with is Osmo Action - a nifty GoPro rival and the fantastic Mavic Mini, quite possibly the most accessible high-quality drone of all time. Now, the Chinese drone and gimbal powerhouse is whacking magnets on its latest smartphone stabiliser - the unpolarisingly good, DJI Osmo Mobile 4.

At first glance, the OM 4 (short for Osmo Mobile 4), could be an Osmo Mobile 3 in a different colour. Dig a little deeper though and you'll discover that there’s a new motor, joystick material, and a handful of software boosts in the companion app. None of those make this an altogether new bit of kit though. What makes the OM 4 special are those magnets. Unlike the Osmo Mobile 3, the OM 4 doesn’t feature a fixed smartphone clamp.

Instead, you can use either a thin, lightweight clasp, or a magnetic kickstand (you get both in the box) - both detachable, fusing your phone to the arm of the gimbal, which would make many a smartphone owner nervous, right?