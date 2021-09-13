In the world of top-tier adventure sports watches, no fights rage more fiercely than the battle for the biggest battery life and the most accurate GPS.

Not long ago, Garmin launched the Enduro with 80 hours of satellite tracking time. That was a revolution. But Coros has upped the stakes further with its second-gen fully-featured flagship, the Vertix 2: it ships with a mind-boggling 140-hour GPS battery life.

And there’s more to the Vertix 2 than staying power alone. With all-systems dual frequency GPS, offline TOPO maps, music storage and offline playback, plus possibly the most comprehensive suite of sports tracking, performance and training tools, this is a watch that wants to be top dog. But does it do enough to outgun the Garmin Fenix 6? We put it to the test to find out.