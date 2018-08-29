If you’re wondering what the trade off is for a 40x optical zoom, look no further than sensor size. Lots of the compacts currently on the market have large one-inch type sensors and limited zooms, but the SX740 has a much smaller 1/2.3-inch 20.3-megapixel device.

The upshot of all that is that it’s not as well equipped in low light to produce the goods … but if it’s your holiday camera, you may very well not care about that.

As we’ve already mentioned, the SX740 can shoot in manual mode, but one downer is that it doesn’t offer raw format shooting – not an issue for most beginners, but a disappointment for anyone with a little bit of enthusiasm for the subject.

Other settings accessed via the quick menu are pretty much as you’d expect, but another disappointment comes via the AF method. There are three options, but none of them give you the chance to move a single focus point around the frame. You can focus and recompose your shot, but it would have been so much easier if you could just select a focus point of your own (and even better if you could have tapped the screen to do so).

Of course, we all know that your holiday isn’t really worth going on if you’re not sharing jealousy-inducing shots on social media, and the SX740 comes equipped with wi-fi for quickly sending your snaps over to your mobile phone. Canon’s free phone app is one of the better ones on the market too, and connects with minimal fuss.

Overall expect a pretty solid set of features, but with a couple of fairly significant niggles.