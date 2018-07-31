Canon’s 4K-capable PowerShot SX740 HS could be the perfect last-minute travel companion

Your smartphone has been trying to muscle out the diddy point-and-shoot camera for a while, but keen photographers will always find a space in their backpack for a dedicated snapper - especially if it’s as talented as Canon’s new PowerShot SX740. Spec-wise, it’s not a lot different to last year’s SX730, inheriting that cam’s 40x zoom and 20MP sensor. The notable addition this time is 4K video recording, the SX740’s predecessor capped at 1080p at 60fps. As is standard these days, you get WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as a selfie mode that makes use of the flip-up LCD screen. Pick one up from August for £369.99.