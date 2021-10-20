As you’d expect, the QuietComfort line of Bose’s headphones has always primarily been focused on effectively blocking out the sounds of baby wails, dog barks and boring water cooler chit chat so you can listen to your music in peace. And thankfully that’s still the case. But for the QC45s Bose has also added Aware Mode, which is basically a transparency feature for when you need to let in some of the outside world.

A button on the left earcup is used to activate either Quiet Mode or Aware Mode, but unlike many of the QC45’s rivals and Bose’s own NCH 700s, there are no adjustable settings for either mode. You either get full noise-cancelling or Bose’s take on what a transparency mode should be. Now on the latter point, we actually like the mix Bose has settled on. Often the passthrough mode on headphones seems to amplify ambient noise far too much, almost making you feel like a superhero who could hear a spider three miles away.

But the QC45s ensure you get a healthy mix of your audio and what you need to hear outside of it. Still, we’ve got used to being able to fine-tune this stuff ourselves, and the same goes for ANC. You can’t simply turn noise-cancelling off either. It’s either Quiet or Aware, with nothing in between.

There’s no EQ in the barebones Bose Music app either, which is a bit of a letdown. We get that the QC experience is all about straightforwardness, but the 45s are far from budget-priced, and in this bracket an adjustable EQ should really come as standard. You also shouldn’t expect automatic pausing when you remove the headphones here, or even an auto-off function when you haven’t put them back on for a while. There’s nothing like Sony’s “Speak-to-Chat” feature - which pauses audio automatically when you start talking to someone - here either, although to be honest we can take or leave that one.

The QC45s are Bluetooth 5.1 headphones that support the AAC and SBC codecs, but there’s still no aptX or aptX HD for high-res streaming. You can connect to two devices simultaneously (if you want to add a third device you’ll need to kick one of the other two off), and we encountered no issues with multi-point during testing. It works really well, and each time you turn the headphones on Bose’s helpful robot voice will tell you which devices you’re currently connected to.

You can use your phone’s native voice assistant by long-pressing the multi-function button but there’s no hands-free Alexa or Google Assistant functionality built in.