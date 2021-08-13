The Beats Studio Buds are small and lightweight, doing away with the now-iconic stem design of the AirPods, in favour of a clean, compact and unfussy finish.

They have a rounded main body that helps them nuzzle snugly into your ears, but this tapers to a more angular top that makes them easy to grip between your thumb and forefinger. Lock each bud into your ear with a slight twisting motion and they’ll stay put, comfortably and securely, even over long listening sessions.

That’s helped by the silicone tips, which come bundled in three sizes. Even before you activate the noise cancellation, the passive noise reduction you get just from a good seal is better than I’ve experienced with the AirPods Pro.

For dedicated fitness fiends, the Studio Buds might not have the complete stability of something like the Powerbeats Pro (and their earhooks), but they’d easily sit tight for a casual jog or trip to the gym. There’s IPX4 waterproofing on board to protect against sweat and British summers, too.

Thankfully, Beats have decided against touch controls, which are often hit and miss at this price point. Instead, you get a single physical button which is hidden cleverly in the design. You can play/pause with a single click, skip tracks with multiple presses and hold to toggle between ANC, transparency mode and disable noise-cancelling entirely. There’s no volume control though, so you’ll need to use your device for that.

The charging case for the Studio Buds is a compact rounded shape, with a matte-finish to match the colour of the Buds. The earbuds themselves use magnets to snap into place securely. An LED light on the case then lets you know that they’re charging (red flashing light) and when they’re ready to go (steady white light). You’ll get up to eight hours of playback without ANC, or five hours with it activated, plus two further charges from a full case. Other options out there manage more, but it’s perfectly respectable.

The case offers five-minute Fast Fuel charging for the Buds – delivering up to an hour of playback – but unlike the AirPods Pro, it doesn’t support wireless charging. You’ll need to recharge it with USB-C.