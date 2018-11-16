The features it packs in and the ones it leaves out are interesting too. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack, which we consider a big win for some gamers.

Dual front speakers provide a good stereo image while you play too, particularly as this isn’t an array where one speaker is a puny backup singer. These units are very loud, if not quite Razer Phone loud.

They don’t have the bass response of the best either, though. Listen to an iPhone XS Max or Galaxy Note 9 and you’ll hear meatier low-end, the most important part for making games sound good.

You can get the Asus ROG Phone with either 128GB or 512GB of storage. Ours has 512GB, double the amount you’d get as standard from a gaming laptop SSD. Mad.

AirTrigger controls are the real unusual part. These are ultrasonic pressure sensitive panels that sit where shoulder buttons are on a gamepad, when you hold the ROG phone on its side.

Asus hasn’t tried to make developers customise their games for these custom controls, though. Instead, you run the ROG phone’s Game Center when you play a new game, and set these virtual buttons to emulate taps on certain parts of the screen.

Is there a virtual “fire” button on-screen? They can handle that. A nitro button? Sure.

It feels a bit odd, but these buttons do work well with, for example, SNES emulators where the controls are always a bit of an awkward kludge anyway.

There’s also a big rubber bung on the side that the fan accessory, bundled in the box, plugs into. Initially this seems a bit silly, but there’s a real reason for it.

The ROG phone has a slightly overclocked version of the Snapdragon 845 CPU, so will in theory make more heat than other Snapdragon 845 phones.

In practice, the phone does just fine on its own. However, if you like to play a full 45 minutes on the way to work and don’t mind a few odd looks, the fan is kinda useful.

The cleverest bit: the fan has its own USB-C power socket and headphone jack, so the cables don’t get in the way. Genius.

There is a problem, though. The rubber bung is a nightmare to remove, and will be the easiest-to-lose thing you ever own. Potentially for all of five minutes if you’re as butter-fingered as us.

Asus will also make a physical controller for the ROG Phone, a dock to let you plug it into a TV and a few other bits. But we’ll have to see how easy they are to get hold of in the UK. It’s more proof: this one’s for gamers.

It’s no surprise, then, that games run great. Much better than a normal Snapdragon 845 phone? Not really. The first 845 phones also arrived nine months before the ROG. Asus ROG laptops tend to arrive as soon as a new GPU does. Ideally, so should a gaming phone like this.

The ROG Phone shows that while Asus is trying as hard as it can, it still struggles to keep up in the phone game. Its screen is another case in point.