Video doorbells are like embarrassing bladder conditions: we’ll probably all have one eventually. Operating over your home’s Wi-Fi, they call your smartphone when someone rings the bell so you can see them on screen and have a two-way conversation, even if you’re not in; and they send alerts whenever they detect movement.

The appeal is obvious, in terms of both security (hey, there’s someone prowling around the front garden!) and convenience (hey, a courier’s here but I can’t get to the door because of my embarrassing bladder condition!). So, with the promise of hassle-free installation plus high-def video with HDR and night vision, could the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell Wire-Free be the perfect way to smarten up your front door?

Arlo’s handsome and weatherproof new offering is pitched right between its two big rivals – Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell and Google’s Nest Hello – in terms of price. Where it hopes to stand out is with a 180° diagonal field of view that should ensure it never misses a thing, from tall visitors’ heads to parcels left on the doorstep.

The motion detection works within customisable activity zones – essential if you don’t want to be buzzed every time a car drives past – and, cleverly, claims to be able to differentiate between people, animals and packages.