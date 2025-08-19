Here’s how you can get up to 42% off Ring video doorbells and security cams

Looking to give your smart home security set-up a smart upgrade? Luckily, there are plenty of bargains to be had right now. Ring is hosting a sale in the UK and has slashed prices across the board, with multiple bundle offers to get you started – or even expand an existing system.

The best Ring doorbell deals

In the UK, Amazon also has a whole host of discounts across Ring’s indoor, outdoor, doorbell and alarm ranges. Our top pick is the newest Ring Battery Video Doorbell. It can be snapped up for £60 – that’s 40% off the usual £100 asking price.

For your cash, you’re getting a batter-powered doorbell that can stream 1440p footage from your doorstep to any device with the app installed. You can also receive alerts when motion is detected and talk directly to doorstep callers. Plus, this version gives you Head-To-Toe View, which gives you a wider look at what’s happening. And because it’s powered by a rechargeable battery, it’s simple to install – although you’ll need a monthly Ring Protect subscription to make the most of its features.

If you don’t need quite as much welly, the lower specced Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus and Chime are bundled together for £100. That’s a rather tasty £60 saving from the regular ticket of £160. It offers the same high-res camera, but drops some of the more premium features for a cheaper package.

Security conscious customers should also check out the Ring Alarm 5 Piece Kit (2nd Generation). It usually retails for £220, but right now can be had for £160 – that’s a 27% discount.

Other UK Ring deals

There’s no shortage of mega savings on Ring camera deals in the UK either. Don’t believe us? Check this lot out:

If you need a new bit of smart security kit, there’s no better time to snap up some Ring gear.