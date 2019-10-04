Last year Apple introduced a much more all-screen design to its wearable, stretching the OLED right out to the corners of the watch face. It was thinner to boot - a noticeable upgrade on the Watch S3.

By contrast, out of the box the Watch S5 is near indistinguishable from its predecessor. The dimensions are the same, there’s a button for quick app-switching and fast access to Apple Pay, you still get satisfying haptic feedback from the Digital Crown, and it’s still doing absolutely nothing to appease those who prefer circular watches.

Turn it on, though, and you’ll quickly realise that the Watch S5 is a very different beast. That’s because until the battery conks, it stays on. Very much the Bullfrog (look it up) of screen tech, the new Always-On Retina Display never actually sleeps. Apple uses what’s known in the business as a low-temperature poly-silicon and oxide (LTPO) display, which allows the refresh rate to adjust from as high as 60Hz to as low as 1Hz.

The pairing of an ultra-low power display with an ambient light sensor ensures the watch isn’t gulping juice like your five-year-old nephew. More on battery life later but, spoiler: the S5 performs admirably.

When your wrist is lowered the screen dims just enough to keep the time and whatever complications you have easily viewable at a glance. Raise or tap it and the Watch illuminates to full brightness. Occasionally it wouldn’t register my eyeline straight away, but not often.

I’m not sure Kermode and Mayo have come up with a conduct rule relating to Apple Watch displays, but they’ll probably be glad that cinema mode still makes the Watch go completely black unless you tap it - a mode you may well find yourself using in dimly lit restaurants and the like, too.

While it’s true that the Apple Watch S5 is far from the first smartwatch to go always-on, it’s a bit of a revelation for anyone used to previous models. For one, you can now easily check how much longer you have to endure a meeting at work without making your disinterest obvious to everyone at the table, but the always-on display is so attractive because of how Apple has re-designed most of the watch faces to properly utilise it.

Choose the new Numerals Mono face, for example, and the colour that fills its big, bold numbers will drain away when the display dims. Raise the Watch and colour is restored. I’m also a big fan of the Mickey Mouse face’s always-on makeover, which now darkens everything except Mickey’s time-telling hands when the display is in its ambient state. It’s subtle but brilliant.

Sadly, the always-on functionality isn’t much use in apps, even Apple’s own. For example, if you have Apple Music open on your Watch, as I often do when I’m walking, it’ll simply blur out the playback screen when you’re not looking at the device, so all you can see is a plain digital clock. It does the job of course, but it doesn’t look great, and the first time it happened I thought the Watch had malfunctioned in some way. Hopefully Apple will do something a bit more interesting with future updates.

Otherwise, the only thing to note, as ever, is that it’s advisable you try on both the 40mm and 44mm sizes before making a decision. I say this because I’ve dropped down to a 40mm from a 44mm S4 and it’s actually a better fit for my scrawny wrists. Neither version is comically enormous, and both have expansive and brilliantly colourful OLED displays. But if you’re going to be wearing the thing every day, you should get the one that looks and feels best on you.

Ceramic and titanium join the ever-present aluminum and stainless steel variants, all of which differ in weight and can be customised with a dizzying number of straps. Good luck out there.