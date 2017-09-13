The Series 3’s case is pretty much identical to its predecessor. The only difference is an extra 0.25mm thickness to the rear crystal bump (which is pretty much unnoticeable) and, for the cellular version, a red digital crown.

The Stuff office is a little underwhelmed by the red crown. Surely an exclusive case colour, like the 2006 black MacBook, would have been a better bet? Perhaps that would have been too polarising and limited its appeal.

Still, the new grey ceramic option for the Watch Edition (which starts at £1299) is welcome – pretty as the white ceramic watches are, grey is harder to dirty, especially if you intend to take your Apple Watch travelling.

The good news for owners of more affordable Apple Watches is that you’ll be able to transfer your existing bands to the Series 3 too. Apple has been consistent in updating its watch bands, adding new colours and styles over the last couple of years, but it’s nice to not have to start from scratch again.

In my time with watchOS 4 on the Series 3, I found it to be, visually, a lot kinder to the eyes too, with better contrast and easier-to-read text, something my ageing, probably-need-bifocals eyes appreciate.

Apple is still pretty controlling about how much you can customise your interface but the new Watch faces, Toy Story faces among them, almost make up for that. Almost. We’d still like third-party watch faces sometime this decade, though, Apple.