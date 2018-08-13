Outwardly, the keyboard looks the same, but Apple notes it’s quieter. As revealed by iFixit, this is primarily down to each key now having a silicone barrier. The result is still a bit THONK THONK THONK if you’re not a delicate typist; but the sound is less obnoxious than with last year’s models, and less likely to irritate everyone in earshot.

The actual feel of typing will remain divisive though. For anyone attuned to longer key travel or who swears by mechanical keyboards, it’s still like typing on glass. But for those of us who like modern keyboards, you should find it comfortable, speedy and accurate. Going back to other Apple keyboards comparatively feels like typing on springs.

However, it remains to be seen whether these notebooks still have issues with dust and grime. I heroically refrained from tipping toast crumbs on our Apple-loaned notebook, but have heard the silicone layer may repel some foreign bodies. Hopefully, this means the Space bar will no longer fail should a speck of dust sneak inside and lodge itself in a bad place.