There’s a sense of deja vu as you approach Apple’s 2017 MacBook.

It still sports a super-skinny wedge design that suggests Apple won’t be satisfied until its laptops are thin enough to be used as weapons by ninja.

It’s still ridiculously light: 920g – or roughly the same as if some idiot glued two of your iPads together.

And it still comes in space grey, gold, rose gold, or silver, and costs more than I’d like.

But as ever, the devil’s in the details – and it turns out Apple’s tweaks have made a big difference.