Here we go, then: this year, Apple has turned its flagship up to 11, and branded it ‘Pro’ – to the Max! Or something. The point is, Apple reckons this is the best iPhone ever.

Spoiler: it is.

If you want the iPhone with the best screen, the best camera, and the longest-lasting battery – and an iPhone that for the most part gives anything Android a solid kicking – this is the phone to go for. But whether you should grab one over the iPhone 11 depends on how much you care about the things it does meaningfully better than its sibling.

Let’s dig in…