The Mini’s size suggests certain use cases more than others – and that’s evident when it’s in your mitts. The interface can be fiddly, notably when typing, but we had no problems digging into photo editors and music creation apps – at least those that weren’t littered with desktop-style panels.

Apple Pencil further helps with input, and is borderline essential for drawing, mark-up and fine-detail in apps like MindNode. For games, the device is light to hold and it’s easy to reach virtual controls, although we imagine the experience would be improved with a stretchy gamepad.

Whether this could be your only iPad will be down to how much you need to input text. We’ll also throw in our long-standing gripe. Apple clearly doesn’t want you to use one device for everything, but instead seamlessly move between several. Yet if this powerful USB-C-equipped iPad had full external display support, there’s no reason that, with an external display, trackpad and keyboard, it couldn’t be your only computer, let alone your only iPad.