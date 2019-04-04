I’ve never agreed with the argument that iPad is a consumption device. From day one, it was apparent you could do actual work on Apple’s tablet. Apps like Ulysses, Procreate, Affinity Designer, and Korg Gadget subsequently obliterated any notion tablets – at least Apple ones – were merely for watching videos and playing the odd game. The iPad mini, though, remained in that ballpark – primarily because of its diminutive nature.

It was with this in mind that I approached the latest iteration of Apple’s smallest iPad, thinking it would be a lesser experience regarding the wider ecosystem. I expected it to simply not be capable of much more than tablet basics. Yet although there are issues regarding edge cases – mostly down to the mini’s size – it surprising what I could get done on one.