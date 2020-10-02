Apple dropped the ball with a few key elements of iPadOS 14 – omitting iOS 14’s App Library and flexible widget placement – but it continues to evolve meaningfully. App design is now more coherent, Search is more efficient, Scribble makes Apple Pencil more useful, and Messages is more, er, message-y.

Twinned with a keyboard, the iPad makes for a reasonable laptop equivalent. And if Apple rolled out full external display support, that could transform even this cheapest of iPads into a capable desktop replacement. Still, you can at least mirror to a 1080p display with the right dongle – if you put up with black bars left and right of 4:3 iPad content.

All this is backed by the App Store, which is packed with a wealth of impressive, affordable software that goes far beyond what’s available on Android. Unless your requirements are very specific, you’ll find suitable apps, whether you want to pay for them or not.