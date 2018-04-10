Put the iPad (2018) and iPad Pro 10.5in (2017) side-to-side and, on first glance, there aren’t any major differences.

Both are Retina LCDs with 264ppi resolutions that render text crisply and bring games and web pages to life with their clarity and searing brightness.

Over time, though, the standard iPad’s screen starts to reveal some minor but noticeable inferiorities. Without its sibling’s anti-reflective coating, it struggles to achieve the same contrast in brighter conditions.

Some other handy screen tech is also missing: there’s no True Tone mode to automatically adjust the screen’s hues according to the ambient light around you, and it also lacks its sibling’s 120hz refresh rate.

Are these massive deals? For most people, no. The iPad (2018) still easily has the best tablet screen around at this price point, with rich colours and solid blacks. Only OLED displays like those on the pricier Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 can really trump it.

But there are some people who’ll genuinely benefit from the Pro’s superior screen tech – graphic designers, or anyone who wants a tablet for creating (suitably enough) pro-level artwork.

That’s because this cheaper iPad’s screen isn’t laminated, which means there’s a small gap between the screen and glass. You can see this in the bottom right-hand image above, which compares the iPad Pro (left) with the iPad (2018) on the right.

Stuff’s resident artist and skull-drawer Ross describes using an Apple Pencil on the pricier iPad Pro as like drawing on paper. With its slower refresh rate and slightly ‘stickier’ feel, the iPad (2018) doesn’t quite recreate that sensation.

Let’s be clear – if you haven’t already used an iPad Pro, you’re unlikely to feel there’s much missing on the iPad (2018). It’s a great creative tool, particularly at this price, with virtually no latency. You should just be aware, particularly if you’re a Procreate whizz, that the iPad Pro remains a cut above when it comes to Pencil pushing.