Apple reckons this iMac has the best camera, speakers and mics ever in a Mac. The camera is an improvement, albeit from a low bar in the Mac range. It sadly lacks the Centre Stage subject tracking smarts coming to the new iPad Pro, but nonetheless makes you look good on web chats, even in relative low light. The mics are solid for FaceTime and Zoom, but you won’t use them to record a top-40 hit.

The speakers are special. We ramped them up to maximum, fired up ear-monstering tunes in Apple Music, and were thrown by the bass wallop and sound stage depth. Does it match dedicated desktop speakers? No, but fewer people will need some now.

Apple’s reworked the input devices too. They match the colour of your Mac, which on our purple model neatly made the keys stand out. A black mark for Apple, mind, in not using an inverted-T for the arrow keys. A gold star, though, for Touch ID, which works perfectly, with a larger target for your digits than the tiny one on the MacBooks.