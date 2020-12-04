You won’t come to this Mac for anything new on the outside – although, fortunately, the design is more Porsche 911 than old rope. It’s sturdy and smart. The keyboard’s great. The trackpad’s the size of a smartphone. Could we do with smaller bezels? Sure – but the screen is pin-sharp, bright (more than the MacBook Air’s) and colour-accurate.

Apple reckons the mics and speakers are improved. Sound pumping from this notebook impresses regarding clarity and soundstage – although our review unit’s maximum output seemed quieter than that of our 2020 Intel MacBook Pro. The webcam is a bit ropey and getting only two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports is a pity. Still, that matches the Mac this one replaces, and throughput has been boosted due to each port providing full bandwidth rather than the pair sharing a bus.

The Touch Bar remains divisive, sometimes usefully surfacing shortcuts (Logic Pro), but elsewhere getting in the way (changing volume; accessing Mission Control). And as we’ll outline later, it’s time Apple added a touchscreen.