A Way To Slay is a videogame take on that scene from a brutal action movie, where a sword-wielding hero is surrounded by enemies determined to get all stabby themselves. Only rather than you pummelling buttons in a desperate bid for survival, you get endless time to plan your attacks, because A Way To Slay is a turn-based puzzler – a very violent and bloody turn-based puzzler.

The trick is to figure out in which order to take out your opponents. Separate someone from their innards, and whether or not you’ll be able to head elsewhere depends on if there’s enough space around you. Should you end up too close to someone’s pointy weapon, your blood will end up painting the landscape instead.