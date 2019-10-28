Initial level ‘Vogon Ship’ at least eases you in gently. You begin swiping to move along a solid bridge. If you can’t manage that, probably give up. Next, the pathway shifts on the beat, but there’s still a clear, solid route to your goal. Then you tackle a hovering platform, also moving like clockwork. Easy. Only the game will then helpfully note your ‘beat precision’ rating was woeful.

Follow-up set ‘Monolith’ is also relatively easily beaten, despite introducing you to the concept of having to leap into empty space – on the basis you know a solid platform will appear where you’re heading on the next beat. But after that point, Vectronom decides it’s far more fun to tear your face off.

The tunes ramp up in intensity, mirroring the game’s demanding nature. Routines you’re tasked with performing become increasingly elaborate. Patterns in the flooring must be scrutinised before you head off, and then use your digit to partake in clockwork choreography that inevitably frequently ends with your little block falling into the abyss.