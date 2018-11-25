Things can get frustrating. The bosses, in particular, outmatch the tiny chicken in a manner that feels a little unfair. The first is a big critter inside a crate – a crate with three massive saw-blades attached to movable arms.

You can sort of get your own back by arming your chicken in a different way, with explosive eggs or rockets it shoots out of its bottom. But these cost cash, and levelling up is painfully slow. I get that developers want to keep you playing (or watching ads), but when you blaze through a dozen games and barely collect enough cash for a single bit of kit, that feels miserly.

Still, although Super Fowlst has the capacity to make you yell “CLUCK!” (or something similar) on a regular basis, its oddball charm, smart level design, sense of character, and breezy gameplay keep you coming back for more. Just don’t write into Stuff if your iPhone goes for a little flight of its own after a particularly frustrating death.

Super Fowlst is available for iOS. An Android version will be released on 11 December. The original Fowlst remains available for iOS and Android.