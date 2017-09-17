Imagine a heady combination of animals and music. If your brain immediately thought ‘hideous Disney animation’ (or, worse, that irritating song with Paul McCartney and his belching frogs), SoundForest is an ideal antidote.

Existing in a space somewhere between oddball sound toy and surprisingly capable musical instrument, SoundForest is an immediate, intuitive, and yet frequently deeply weird experience.

If a drunk Apple employee uploaded a David Attenborough tribute take on GarageBand one day, it’d probably look a lot like SoundForest.