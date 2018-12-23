Elsewhere, there are four filters and a text tool to muck about with. The text tool only has one heavily pixilated font, which is a pity – although text objects can be hacked to bits, if you fancy going full-on Burroughs alongside your visual work.

Some other limitations are a bit more jarring. You can’t save layered collages – once you export, that’s it. And if you add loads of objects, sorting them can be a chore, because you can only send one right to the front or back of the stack (by way of a double-tap).

Still, it’d be churlish to grumble too much. This is an amusing, tactile, entertaining app for doing something a little bit different – and a little bit more organic – with photos on a phone. On that basis alone, it’s well worth grabbing.

sok-edit is available for Android and iOS. For free, you can add three ‘layers’. A one-off IAP enables unlimited objects and allows you to remove watermarks.