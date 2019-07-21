Are you brimming with patience and empathy? Neither’s likely at the forefront of your mind when playing games, which still mostly tend towards gritty grimness and you going PEW PEW PEW. But with Sky: Children of the Light, you’ll need them both – in spades.

In this relatively free-roaming adventure, with a smattering of puzzling and a dollop of social multiplayer, you’re one of the titular children, locating spirits and returning them to the stars. You find yourself in lush landscapes to explore at leisure, and regularly take to the air by way of a magic cape.

In short, there’s a lot of poking around caves, sliding down hills on your feet, unceremoniously crashing into hillsides like a drunk sparrow, and staring slack-jawed at how something this achingly beautiful exists on a phone.