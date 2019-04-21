Having largely forgotten my way through Rolandoland, this game sparked joy in other ways during review. Many puzzles are clever and imaginative. I enjoyed a pachinko-themed level, and ones where you rotate your device at speed, as if your Rolando is a marble blazing its way through a labyrinth. Levels where you roll a snoozing, portly monarch – or an auto-trundling offspring – to an exit provide further variation in pace and feel.

There are a couple of negatives. Some levels feel unnecessarily fiddly, not least when you must lead multiple Rolandos through a set of hazards. Also, the game is unwieldy on an iPad Pro, although still feels good on an iPhone – and works well on the lightweight iPad mini.

In all, though, don’t make the mistake of dismissing Rolando: Royal Edition as a mere exercise in nostalgia. To be brutally honest, it these days perhaps isn’t a showcase for the very best iOS gaming has to offer – too much water has flowed under the bridge this past decade. But for a few quid, it’s a highly entertaining game for whiling away the hours, and a message that modern iPhone gaming could sometimes do with a little more of what made it so great in the past.

Rolando: Royal Edition is available for iOS.