The one criticism of this power is it’s sometimes tricky to discover. Key features can be hidden away, meaning you might miss the cut/copy/paste menu activated with a three-finger swipe, or the radial Quick Menu you can stuff with six actions that spring up on a long press.

But then this is in keeping with Procreate’s desire to not drown you in palettes and buttons. This app just wants to get you painting, and assumes anyone who wants to find out more will spend a few minutes reading a manual.

In all, it’s a great buy. And although the ten-quid price-tag might suggest Procreate is geared towards seasoned iPad artists, it’s ideal for anyone armed with an iPad who fancies a spot of digital painting – and a robust, feature-rich, friendly environment in which to do so.

Procreate is out now for iPad. A simplified take for iPhone, Procreate Pocket is available for £2.99. Find out more about the app at procreate.art