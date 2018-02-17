Live Photos. Animated GIFs. Newspapers and paintings in Harry Potter. Wherever you look, the suggestion is stills don’t cut it, and photos are rubbish unless they’re moving. Plotaverse is an entire ecosystem dedicated to bringing this reality about.

The suite is – depending on how you look at it – either a social network with powerful editing tools, or an editing app with a social network glued to it. Regardless, there’s magic within, given that you can hurl a still at Plotaverse, mess about a bit, and emerge triumphant with a seamless looping animation.

This is all very different from most cinemagraph apps, which require you to start with video – or a burst of images. Here, if you felt the urge, you could kick things off with a photo of Abraham Lincoln, and attempt to make his eyebrows wiggle.