When your city’s under attack, the last thing you’d expect to hear is: “Don’t worry – the pigeons are here to save us!” Fortunately, the pigeons in Pigeon Wings Strike are no ordinary pigeons. They’re cool. They wear shades and everything. Oh, and they fly adorably cute little planes that happen to shoot MASSIVE LASERS.

This is, as it goes, rather handy, given that the skies are chock full of drones and massive craft spewing bullet hell in your general direction. Chances are, you won’t survive that long in this deranged cartoonish mash-up of ALONE…, R-Type, and, um, Pigeon Street. But every time you send a new avian hero into the fray, there’s a chance you’ll eke out a few extra seconds, and zoom your way to a new high score.