If you’re feeling especially destructive, you can hurl ‘chaos’ on to the canvas, by way of an X/Y pad that has excitingly (well, for a painting app) named values such as ‘spin’ and ‘explode’. Amusingly, this often sends the painting algorithm into a strop, leading to it blurring out much of the picture and starting again. You can imagine it’d angrily hurl a beret your way, if only your device had an accessory for doing so.

The primary danger, perhaps, with Oilist is that it’s never done, and there are times where it – within seconds and without warning – radically overhauls a superb image. However, to the likely envy of every human painter, the app enables you to take snapshots whenever you see something you like.

And should you fancy turning one into a real-world painting of sorts, Oilist exports at 4k – enough to have a photography company bung it on a canvas. Just don’t hang it on the wall and pretend you did it all by yourself, or next time you fire up Oilist, it’ll probably turn your lovely landscape photo into a plain black canvas with “sod off” scrawled across it in red.

Oilist is available for iOS.