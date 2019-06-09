You can weld photos to missives in Apple’s Notes app – or third-party alternatives like Evernote. At which point, you promptly forget about them – or at least don’t particularly want to browse, making cooing noises. After all, it’s not like those apps make your snaps shine. If you want to coo it up, what you need is Magpie.

This app deftly merges photo feeds and notes, with a style and elegance that feels properly high-end – which is perhaps to be expected if you’ve used the developer’s other app, budget tracker Pennies.

Moreover, what could have come across as gimmicky rapidly cements itself as a go-to app in your mitts. This is primarily down to a combination of utility and beauty; there’s some seriously smart app design going on here.