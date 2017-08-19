If you’re new to all this, you might think it’s a tad unfair that you’re not first taught the word. But you can always guess. If you don’t fancy that, just tap the Reveal button. Lingvist doesn’t mind – there are no penalties.

Typing in the word correctly allows you to progress to the next card – and initially there’s a lot of repetition. Lingvist will keep putting words in front of you until it’s certain you’ve nailed them. Only then will new words creep into the mix – some of which are a bit weird.

Early Spanish cards seem obsessed with ‘government’, but everything’s apparently based on real-world conversational usage. Regardless, you’re always learning new stuff or getting another crack at things you’re finding tricky.

In short, then: Lingvist’s method appears to be bludgeoning lots of words into your head really quickly, but – almost paradoxically – in a manner that’s not in the least bit stressful.