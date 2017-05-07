The 24 best premium and free apps for Android

Your Android device is a supercomputer that sits in your pocket - but too often Android is dismissed when it comes to apps.
People say great things aren’t happening on the platform compared to iOS. As it turns out, these people are wrong.
This feature is about setting the record straight: unearthing fantastic apps for the platform and showcasing how you can do more with your Android device.
And, yes, some of them cost a few quid, but it’s worth delving into your wallet to experience the best that mobile has to offer.
Camera FV-5: best premium Android camera
The stock camera app’s fine for snaps, but for more control over your photos, Camera FV-5’s where it’s at. Although not quite a DLSR crammed into your smartphone, the app does provide adjustments for shutter speed, exposure, ISO, focus, and more.
You also get handy features for taking different kinds of photos: an ‘intervalometer’ boosts your chances of capturing a decent time-lapse, and long-exposure support gives you a fighting chance of getting snazzy night shots.
Still not sure? Play with Camera FV-5’s features in the resolution-limited free version.
Snapseed: best Android photo editor
We’ve long had a bit of a soft spot for Snapseed. Its intuitive interface was always one of the most tactile on Android; moreover, the huge range of filters and effects made it perfect for all manner of photographic manipulation and fine-tuning. But with 2015’s major revamp, Snapseed became further entrenched in must-have territory.
The star of the upgrade? Stacks, which converts each filter you apply into an editable layer. This means each effect can later be tweaked, rather than being burned into your image when applied, thereby providing even more scope for experimentation. Most surprisingly, it’s free – and no paid app on Android comes close.
Prisma: best Android photo effects app
The idea behind Prisma is to turn photos into works of art, with almost zero effort. You load a pic, and then select a painting or illustration. Styles vary from Munch to manga-style fare, and the results are surprisingly authentic (although occasionally terrifying – probably don’t try your own version of The Scream unless you want to look like a demon).
The only snag is you must be online for Prisma to work its magic. However, any art it makes can be saved to your device or shared with the world. Just don’t get too excited about your artistic prowess and lop off an ear.