Unsurprisingly, the game is primarily about avoiding death. But rather than you merely dodging deadly chunks of scenery marching and whirling about, Jumpgrid also demands you collect stuff in order to progress.

In each level, you’re placed on a three-by-three grid, with spinning cubes along its edges. Munch these, Pac-Man-style, and a teleporter opens up in the centre. Dive in, and you dart to the next, trickier challenge.

Jumpgrid doesn’t hang about showcasing your ineptitude. You’ll die frequently, and even the ostensible generosity of endless retries feels anything but when you’re served with stats for a quadrant (25 of the game’s 100 levels), outlining how many times you were splattered.

The flip-side of this high-octane but staccato pummelling is that Jumpgrid is, by any objective measure, compelling, thrilling, and tuned to the point you realise every failure is down to your own digits.