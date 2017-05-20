Rather than be yet another dull photo filter app, where you chose a new look for your photo from a boring list, the original infltr was a tactile, immediate, semi-random experience. As you dragged your finger across the screen, the filter instantly changed.

The number of filters available was not infinite, but reportedly numbered in the millions. That’s a lot of filters, and you never got the same thing twice.

In a market of me-too photo apps, infltr was a breath of fresh air. But it also turned out to be somewhat short-lived, due to its gimmicky and limited nature. Now, infltr is all grown up, largely through becoming more like the competition; crucially, though, the app hasn’t forgotten its roots.