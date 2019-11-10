Best known for pioneering (but overplayed) electronic number Oxygène IV, French synth twiddler Jean-Michel Jarre also has an ambient side. And with EōN, he gets to squirt his inner Eno into your mobile device, with an organic art/music piece that never stops.

It’s infinite Jarre. Depending on your musical bent, that might be the most exciting thing ever, or horrifying. As someone fond of Jarre, but a touch suspicious of almost everything he’s released since 1986, I went in open minded but sceptical.

Four hours later, I was a convert. In fact, EōN may be the best thing Jarre’s done since Équinoxe. And even if you don’t consider yourself a fan, the experience of EōN is one to savour, at least should you have any interest in generative music and algorithmic art.