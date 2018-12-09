Remix albums almost never better the originals, and remasters frequently smash your eardrums with compression designed for sadists. Reimaginings, though, I can get behind – and that’s what’s happened to pioneering generative audio creation Bloom, which first appeared on iPhone in 2008. For the tenth anniversary, it’s been spruced up and expanded on, and has finally invited Android to the party.

Bloom: 10 Worlds is more album than single, though, with multiple takes on creating living compositions of delicate art and audio. And although in some cases its presumably intentional bucking of conventions frustrate, there’s no denying this is another excellent addition to the Brian Eno/Peter Chilvers catalogue.

If you’ve not chanced across Bloom before, the original more or less exists in the first of the new app’s ‘worlds’, dubbed ‘Origin’. Tap the screen and a note plays while a circle of colour expands from your fingertip, like a ripple in a pond. Tap more to build up a melody, which slowly loops, subtly changes, and eventually fades.