Aside from the sleek dark interface, the main thing you initially spot in Cardhop is the very prominent search field. And that’s for good reason. Although you can use it like the one in Contacts, to access a specific card, Cardhop enables you to rapidly drill down to specific kinds of data.

For example, type ‘email John’ and you’ll get a results list with matching cards that have associated email addresses. The first of them will have a button that you can press to trigger an email in your default email app, as defined in Cardhop’s settings. Alternatively, you can tap a different name to view their addresses.

These smarts extend to a whole host of actions: copying data, getting directions to someone/somewhere, adding favourites, kicking off a message on social media, and even adding an entirely new card. Just start typing details and Cardhop will slot them into relevant fields on-the-fly.