In a sense, that’s meant quite literally. Card Thief has you tap out paths around the board, in order to steal gold from guards and other nasties, grab bags of gems, and occasionally hide in a barrel like a massive coward.

Much of the game hinges on your stealth points, which are depleted when you’re spotted. If they run out when you’re next to a guard, you’re hurled in the slammer. But you can use cunning to extend your journey, extinguishing lamps to shroud adjacent cards in darkness, or by coming at guards from the opposite direction they’re looking in, duffing them up and grabbing their bling.

After a couple of minutes of this kind of caper, a chest appears. This can be looted, although it grows in value the longer you leave it alone. Once all the cards in the deck have been dealt, an escape route appears. At which point you’ll probably be sitting there with a mild headache.