That last bit is vital. All the power in the world doesn’t matter if an app spends its time fighting your fingers or Pencil. But Affinity Photo’s interface is fluid and efficient. Toolbars live at screen edges, and can be fully retracted with a tap. So a massive range of tools is always within reach, but they don’t get in the way of your work – important on a 10ish-inch display.

Common tools are housed in the Photos persona – ‘persona’ being Serif’s fancy word for ‘workspace’. There, you can edit with brushes, utilise fills, add shapes and text, gradually fashioning complex multi-layer art that can incorporate non-destructive effects.

The other personas are more specialised, dealing with selections, mesh-based distortions (‘Liquify’), careful adjustments (‘Develop’) and tone mapping. Each has its own context-sensitive toolset. You’re therefore sorted whether making subtle enhancements to a photograph, or mashing everything into oblivion before thinking better of it and going for something simpler.