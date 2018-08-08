Sadly, robots that can take care of the laundry or make you breakfast in the morning are still the stuff of fantasy.

Androids from the likes of The Jetsons and Star Wars have given us ridiculously high expectations when it comes to automated assistants, but while Anki’s latest gadget isn’t exactly C-3PO, it’s a scuttle in the right direction. Vector can offer weather reports, answer random questions and play a game of Solitaire, but unlike his fellow canned AI companions, he also has a distinct personality and a mind of his own.

In fact, Anki envisions Vector not just to be another gadget to add to the heap. He's expected to become another member of the family, ranking alongside your pets in the hierarchy. And since he’s Cloud-connected and forever getting smarter, he may just be able to trump your pooch at Crufts a few years from now.

But for now, how worried should your canine be about being replaced as man’s best friend? I spent some time with the adorable Vector to find out.