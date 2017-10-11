If you love reading - and I mean really, really love it - you could have done a lot worse than the Kindle Oasis.

Amazon’s most expensive e-reader was also its most portable, most pocket-friendly, and longest-lasting. We loved it. Now though, there’s a successor - and it’s somehow even better.

With a bigger screen, bigger battery, better Bluetooth, and a newfound ability to withstand the wet stuff, it really could be the best Kindle Amazon has ever made.

After trying one out ahead of the official reveal, there might never have been a better time to ditch the hardbacks and move to digital once and for all.