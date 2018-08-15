Kids Unlimited is equally well thought out for grown-ups, giving them a fair amount of control over what their younglings consume.

It’s really easy to set an age range, for instance, and this will govern which apps they have access to.

So, if you set your eight-year-old’s range as 6-8, they’ll see different content from if you set it to 8-10: very handy, given that one child’s definition of scary (Scooby Doo) will undoubtedly differ from another’s (Jurassic World), even if they’re the same age. This I know from experience.

Time restrictions are another good idea: you can choose not only how many hours a day they use it for in total, but also how much time they can spend on videos or games or whatever.

You can even set it so that they have to consume educational content before they go on to the more mindless fodder – although what counts as ‘educational’ is open to debate, and I didn’t always agree with Amazon’s categorisations.

Overall it’s by far the most effective walled garden I’ve used. You can genuinely leave kids alone with the device without fear that they might stumble across something they shouldn’t.

Nor is there a need to approve every app they want to download, as there is on iOS and Android. That can be a right pain when you’re trying to have a lie-in but keep getting hassled to click OK every few minutes.

You can even see what your kids have been doing with the tablet via the Parents’ Dashboard. This can help guide you as to which settings you might want to tweak; in my case, I soon discovered that my initial failure to set any time restrictions at all led to one child using her tablet for 20hrs in one week. Whoops!

Of course you can use the tablet yourself once you prise it out of your kids’ grubby little hands, but don’t expect to love it quite as much as they do.

It’s perfectly fine for what it is, particularly if you have an Amazon Prime Video account or large Kindle library, but an iPad is definitely better, thanks to its higher-resolution screen and superior range of apps, among other advantages.

Then again, you’re buying it for the kids anyway: if you get any use from it at all it’s a bonus.

One new feature that is worth mentioning here concerns Alexa: yes, she’s on the Fire HD 10 and she’s now hands-free. Wake her up by saying her name and she can launch apps, give you the latest weather forecast and do anything she’d do from inside an Echo device.

It’s not a major deal – you could do all that before by pressing the home key first – but it’s an addition worth having.